Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Our Missiles Disabled the Haifa Refinery and Struck a “Mossad” Center

The spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, announced that Iranian armed forces disabled the Haifa refinery by launching two waves of missiles during the recent 12-day war, and also targeted an intelligence center affiliated with the Zionist Mossad, resulting—according to the statement—in 36 fatalities.

Speaking at a Student Day ceremony on Sunday at Azad University in Urmia, Naeini stated that the recent conflict began as a result of what he described as the enemy’s miscalculation of Iran’s capabilities, and their belief that they could strike Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities and eliminate its leadership without facing a response, according to Mehr News Agency.

He added that some Zionist officials experienced a state of collapse, noting that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed the nation via television on the same day, affirming that “the Zionist entity committed a grave mistake and will face a bleak fate.”

Naeini explained that Iranian forces rapidly reorganized their command structure and launched Operation “True Promise 3,” a comprehensive operation incorporating missile strikes, electronic and cyber warfare, and unmanned aerial vehicles, based on intelligence data and an integrated database.

He further stated that Iran’s response to the targeting of a fuel storage facility in Tehran took place within five hours, during which the Haifa refinery was struck twice, describing the operation as “a showcase of Iran’s advanced missile technology.”