American–Zionist Violations Against the Ummah: Causes and Enablers

From the outset, the relationship between the United States and the Zionist entity was not merely transient political support, but rather a comprehensive strategic partnership that has served as the governing framework for all of Israel’s wars and crimes in Palestine and across the region.

With the ongoing aggression against Gaza, preceded by assassinations and targeted attacks in several Arab capitals, the American–Zionist violation of the Ummah has become clearer than ever—rooted in historical foundations, empowered by pressure lobbies, and reinforced through an overt military alliance.

Violations Reach Arab Capitals

In a dangerous escalation, the scope of American–Zionist violations has extended to the Qatari capital, Doha, through a failed assassination attempt targeting a Hamas negotiation delegation that was officially hosted by Qatar.

The operation reportedly followed prior coordination between the American and Zionist sides, while the US-proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange initiative served merely as a “political decoy” to lure the Palestinian delegation.

The failed Doha operation was not an isolated incident. A series of assassination attempts across the region—including attempts against Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and the killing of Saleh Al-Arouri in Lebanon—confirm that the targeting strategy disregards national sovereignty and international law. The ongoing Arab and international official silence has effectively granted the aggressor a green light to expand its crimes.

America Leads, the West Supports

On October 12, 2023—just five days after the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation—the Gaza Strip was subjected to the most intense bombardment in its modern history. Nearly 1,000 Palestinians were killed within two days, half of them women and children, using internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs.

US President Joe Biden openly declared unconditional support for the aggression, while Washington supplied Israel with guided missiles, bombs, and interceptor munitions valued at no less than $100 million, in addition to deploying aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean—an overt show of force directed against a besieged civilian population.

Meanwhile, the European Commission announced the suspension of €691 million in funding to Palestinians, a scandalous practical stance that directly supported the killing machine.

The Zionist defense minister openly declared that the objective of the war was to “erase Gaza completely,” imposing a full siege on water, electricity, food, and medicine for nearly two million people—without any meaningful international action beyond hollow condemnation statements.

Roots of Control

The American–Zionist relationship predates 1948 and is anchored in longstanding political commitments, most notably:

A letter by US President John Adams in 1818 supporting the establishment of a Jewish entity.

The Blackstone Memorial of 1891, signed by 413 prominent American figures.

The US Congress endorsement of the Balfour Declaration in 1922.

The most significant strategic turning point came with the 1942–1943 Biltmore Conference in New York, which approved:

Opening all of Palestine to Jewish immigration.

Transforming Palestine into a “Jewish Commonwealth.”

Establishing a Jewish military force within Allied armies.

Shifting the center of Zionist power from Britain to the United States.

The Zionist lobby in the US consists of more than 34 influential pressure organizations, most notably the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Over 50 years, these lobbies have provided no less than $90 billion in support to Israel. Each dollar spent politically returns approximately $50 in military and settlement support.

Intellectual, Religious, and Media Violations

Violations are not limited to military aggression but extend to intellectual and ideological warfare. Western educational systems and curricula promote negative stereotypes about Muslims while normalizing submission to the enemy. At the same time, misleading media campaigns advance normalization narratives and demonize resistance movements.

Intellectual and religious infiltration is further manifested through the promotion of a distorted form of religiosity that delegitimizes resistance and sanctifies submission, while complicit regimes ignore this deviation and facilitate the enemy’s agenda. These policies render the Ummah vulnerable to domination, distort public awareness, and systematically misrepresent the Palestinian cause before the world.

The Role of Client Regimes

The American–Zionist alliance relies heavily on complicit or passive Arab official support, which enables the systematic expansion of crimes. Assassinations beyond Palestine—such as the attempted targeting of the Hamas delegation in Doha—demonstrate that Arab official silence effectively aut