Gaza Civil Defense Transfers Remains of 48 Martyrs from Cemetery Inside Al Maamadani Hospital

The Civil Defense in Gaza Governorate announced on Saturday that its teams transferred the remains of 48 martyrs, including 25 unidentified ones, who were previously buried in a temporary cemetery inside Al Maamadani Hospital, and handed them over to forensic medicine and the relevant authorities.

The Civil Defense clarified in a statement reviewed by the that its teams completed on Sunday the process of transferring “the remains of the honorable martyrs” from the temporary graves in which they were buried inside “Al Maamadani” Hospital in central Gaza City, to be laid to rest in official cemeteries.

It reported that its teams will commence tomorrow, Monday, the process of transferring the remains of the martyrs who were buried inside the walls of the “Al-Shifa” Medical Hospital in Gaza City, to be laid to rest in official cemeteries, in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Religious Endowments.

The Civil Defense called on the families of the martyrs to attend the process of transferring the pure remains of their children to facilitate their identification.

It also called on journalists to cover the exhumation process to reveal the ugliness of the Israeli crimes committed against the Palestinian people.