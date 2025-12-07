Israeli Enemy Forces arrest ambulance crew, 6 palestinians in West Bank

Israeli enemy forces arrested a Palestinian ambulance crew today, Sunday, after stopping their vehicle for several hours at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank of Palestine.

The official Palestinian News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that enemy soldiers at the military checkpoint set up at the northern entrance of Al-Bireh city stopped an ambulance belonging to the Silwad municipality for about two hours, then arrested its crew consisting of paramedics Ahed Samirat and Mujahid Abu Alya.

In Al Khalil, Israeli enemy forces today arrested five Palestinian citizens from the town of Sa’ir east of Hebron, including four brothers.

Activist Ahmed Al-Shalalda explained that the enemy forces arrested the brothers: Obada, Muhyi, Sand, and Thabit Raja Al-Shalalda, in addition to their cousin Alaa Al-Shalalda.

The arrest operation came after an attack carried out by settlers on citizens’ homes and properties in the Hmroush area of the town.

As for the town of Kober north of Ramallah, Israeli enemy forces arrested Palestinian citizen Majd Nader during a raid campaign they carried out in the town.

Local sources said that enemy forces stormed the town of Kober in the early morning hours, raided the home of citizen Majd Nader, arrested him, and transferred him to a detention center.