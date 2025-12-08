Civil Defense in Gaza Carries Out 51 Missions

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that its teams carried out 51 different missions across the Strip’s governorates in the past 24 hours.

In its daily report, which was received by the, the Civil Defense Directorate explained that these missions, which were carried out from Sunday morning until Monday morning, included two firefighting operations, 18 rescue operations, 18 ambulance missions, and 13 other missions.