Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission Reveals Shocking Details About Prisoner Samah Hijjawi

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission revealed today, Monday, serious and shocking details regarding the circumstances of the arrest of prisoner Samah Hijjawi, whose family home was subjected to a brutal raid by Israeli at dawn.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the Commission stated that the arrest took place at 2:00 AM, when Israeli enemy stormed the Hijjawi family home in a barbaric manner, ransacking the house, damaging its contents, and destroying some of them before arresting Samah.