UN rapporteur: Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza carried out with complicity of large number of states

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, condemned on Monday the brutality of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, stating that it was carried out with international complicity.

In a post on X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Albanese asserted that the genocide being perpetrated by Israel in the Palestinian territories was carried out with the complicity of a very large number of states.

The UN rapporteur called on states to take a unified stance, saying that “countries that wish to preserve what remains of multilateralism must quickly establish new alliances and stand firmly as a united nation in confronting the bullies.”

Albanese had said the previous day on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, “As a mother, I will not remain silent as long as I have breath, and I will continue to demand justice.”

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has committed genocide, siege and starvation crimes in the Gaza Strip for two consecutive years since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 70,365 Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women, and the injury of 171,058 others, to date, in a non-final tally, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets that ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach.