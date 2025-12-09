Al-Barsh: Severe Drug Shortages Lead to Significant Increase in Birth Defects in Gaza

Dr. Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, confirmed on Tuesday that the severe shortage of medications that support maternal and fetal health has led to a significant increase in birth defects among newborns and a rise in premature birth rates.

Al-Barsh told Quds Press that maternity wards are recording births in weeks 30-32 of pregnancy, instead of the normal range of 38-40 weeks.