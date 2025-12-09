Cuban Foreign Minister Renews Condemnation of Genocide in Gaza

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated on Tuesday his country’s strong condemnation of the genocide that Israel continues to perpetrate against the Palestinian people, emphasizing that these crimes disregard repeated international calls to stop them.

In a post on the “X” platform, monitored by the on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of its Commemoration, Rodríguez stressed the need to remember the millions of people around the world who have been victims of these crimes against humanity.