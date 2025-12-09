Death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza rises

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 70,366 martyrs and 171,064 wounded since October 7, 2023, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), stated that hospitals received one martyr and six wounded individuals in the past 24 hours.