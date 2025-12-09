The economic and security repercussions of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ blockade of the Israeli port of Eilat continue to unfold, as field data and international reports point to a widening impact of the sustained Yemeni pressure in the Red Sea on Israeli maritime navigation.

Partial Paralysis in Eilat and Rerouted Shipping Lanes

Since operations by Sana’a forces escalated against vessels linked to the Israeli enemy, the port of Eilat has witnessed a sharp decline in container traffic and imports. This has compelled shipping companies to reroute their vessels toward alternative ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

Such diversions come at a high cost to Israel, increasing shipping times and transportation expenses, while also exerting economic pressure on the city of Eilat, whose economy relies heavily on port activity.

Repercussions for the U.S. Navy

In parallel, the Associated Press reported that operations against the Yemenis were “a major factor in a series of costly incidents for the U.S. Navy,” in the context of what the agency described as the longest and most intense naval battle U.S. forces have faced in decades. The report noted that Yemeni attacks placed severe strain on commanders and caused significant panic among naval crews.

Reports also indicated that a U.S. fighter jet crashed as a result of “severe panic” under difficult operational conditions, while the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman sustained damage during operations. These incidents were described by investigative reports as “the most severe faced by the U.S. Navy since World War II.”

Sustained Strategic Pressure in the Red Sea

Analysts believe that the Sana’a forces’ blockade of the port of Eilat and related naval operations are part of a broader shift in the balance of power in the Red Sea in favor of the Yemeni Armed Forces. As a result of Yemeni operations—carried out in conjunction with the Al-Aqsa Flood battle and as part of Yemen’s support operations for Gaza—Israeli trade routes in the Red Sea have effectively been closed.

These operations come amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, where the Israeli enemy has committed what are described as some of the most heinous massacres against the Palestinian people and imposed a suffocating siege on the Strip. According to the latest figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 70,365 martyrs and 171,058 wounded.

As the effects of the Yemeni blockade continue and its impact on Israeli-linked shipping routes expands, indicators suggest that this shift will remain a constant source of pressure on the Israeli entity and all those allied with it—an option Sana’a has repeatedly affirmed it will not hesitate to use in support of the Palestinian people.