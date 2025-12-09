December 9: A Day When Crimes Multiply and Evidence Repeats the Brutality of the US–Saudi–UAE Aggression

Since the launch of the US–Saudi–UAE aggression against Yemen, December 9 has become an annual marker of expanding criminality and the continued violation of Yemeni cities, villages, and human life without pause. On this date, year after year, airstrikes and shelling have stretched from Saada to Hodeidah, and from Sana’a to Marib and Al-Jawf, leaving behind bloodshed, pain, and destruction affecting people, stone, and civilian infrastructure alike—once again proving that the aggression knows no language but killing and devastation.

Below is a chronological account of the crimes committed on this day throughout the years of aggression:

Crimes of December 9, 2015: The Beginning of Open Bleeding

On December 9, 2015, warplanes of the aggression began their year of criminal acts by striking a civilian home in the Al-Malha area of Al-Hadda District, Dhamar Governorate, killing four people and injuring twelve others, including children. Two women were also wounded when a civilian vehicle was targeted on the Sana’a–Marib road.

The attacks expanded to include ten airstrikes on the Al-Nadr and Al-Farsha areas in Marib, with repeated strikes on Al-Haqil and Al-Mashjah in Sirwah District. In Sana’a Governorate, two telecommunications towers belonging to Sabafon and MTN in Hamdan District were destroyed. Additional airstrikes hit areas in Saada, including the Wolad Omar area in Marran, where cluster bombs caused extensive damage to civilians and farmland.

Crimes of December 9, 2016: Saada Under Saudi Fire

In 2016, the day witnessed renewed and deadly escalation. In Saada, six civilians—including children—were killed and seven wounded after Saudi missile shelling struck a home in Haidan District. Two civilians were also killed and three injured in airstrikes on Al-Nazir City in Razih District.

Warplanes carried out twelve airstrikes on Baqim, along with strikes on Al-Zahir, Al-Safra, Sahar, and other districts, including the complete destruction of Al-Aqqah Bridge. In Sana’a city and its outskirts, airstrikes continued on Al-Sabeen, Al-Haymah Al-Kharijiyah, and Arhab. Additional attacks hit Al-Sawadiyah, Al-Jah, and Al-Jabanah in Al-Bayda and Hodeidah.

Crimes of December 9, 2017: Khalqa Market, Kawkaban, and Hodeidah Under Fire

In 2017, December 9 witnessed major massacres. Five civilians were killed and three vehicles burned in a series of airstrikes targeting Khalqa Market in Nihm District, alongside ten additional strikes on the same district.

In Al-Mahwit, six members of a single family were injured after three airstrikes hit the gate of the historic city of Kawkaban, destroying a home, an ancient water pool, water tanks, and long-standing historical landmarks.

Airstrikes also targeted Shaji’ Market in Zabid, along with raids on Hays and Al-Tuhaita in Hodeidah, strikes on Sirwah, and artillery shelling of civilians’ homes and farms.

In Saada, airstrikes continued on Al-Buq’, Munabbih, and border areas, as well as sites in Najran and Asir.

Crimes of December 9, 2018: Shelling of Homes, Markets, and the Western Coast

In 2018, a child was injured in an airstrike on Al-Maghras area in Al-Tuhaita. Hodeidah University and numerous villages were subjected to heavy artillery fire by mercenaries. In Taiz, a woman was injured when a home in Wadi Al-Khazjah was shelled, while attacks escalated across areas in Lahj and Saada.

Warplanes also struck Haradh in Hajjah, as Saudi rocket and artillery fire hit populated villages in Shada.

Crimes of December 9, 2019: Hodeidah and Saada Under Continuous Bombardment

In 2019, shelling focused on districts along the western coast—particularly Hays, Al-Tuhaita, and Al-Durayhimi—where artillery repeatedly targeted civilian homes. In Saada, areas of Bani Siyah in Razih District were hit, causing losses to civilians’ property and livestock.

Crimes of December 9, 2020: Targeting Communications and Civilian Infrastructure

The year 2020 saw direct targeting of infrastructure. A civilian was injured by Saudi border-guard fire in Munabbih. Airstrikes hit Majzar in Marib and Khab wa Al-Sha’af in Al-Jawf, while mercenaries shelled Al-Jah area in Hodeidah. Cross-border bombardment on multiple areas of Saada also continued.

Crimes of December 9, 2021: Expansion of Airstrikes from Marib to Sana’a and Hodeidah

In 2021, a woman was killed and seven others—including an African migrant—were injured in Al-Raqou area of Munabbih due to Saudi army fire. Warplanes struck the General Authority for Rural Water in Sana’a and telecommunications networks in Hamdan and Dhabwah in Sanhan.

In Hodeidah, five airstrikes hit Al-Jarrahi and three struck Hays, in addition to nine reconnaissance drone raids. The aggression also launched 22 airstrikes on Marib districts and four on Al-Jawf.

Crimes of December 9, 2022: Continued Shelling Despit