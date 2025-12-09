In yet another violation added to the ongoing record of Saudi attacks on Saada Governorate, a Yemeni civilian was martyred today, Tuesday, by Saudi border-guard fire in the Shada district. The incident underscores the deliberate targeting of populated villages by Saudi forces and the persistence of escalation despite all calls for de-escalation.

According to local media sources in the governorate, the victim was killed after direct Saudi shelling with heavy and medium weapons struck a residential area in Shada. The attack reflects the aggressive pattern pursued by Riyadh along the border strip, even as the national side continues to exercise restraint and prioritizes sparing civilians the horrors of the ongoing assault.

This crime comes as part of a long series of Saudi attacks that hit the districts of Shada, Razeh, Qatabir, and Munabbih on a daily basis. Artillery and machine-gun fire repeatedly target wide areas of villages, roads, farms, and public spaces—resulting, over recent months, in civilian deaths, injuries, and extensive destruction of property.

Observers affirm that the continuation of these border attacks contradicts Saudi claims of seeking calm and exposes Riyadh’s insistence on keeping Saada under constant military pressure—serving its efforts to impose a de facto situation based on intimidation and destabilizing the border regions.