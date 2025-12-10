On the Anniversary of Al-Zahra’s Birth:

The Leader Congratulates the Ummah and Warns of a Satanic War Targeting Its Identity

On an occasion that renews the meanings of light and guidance, Sayyed Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may Allah preserve him—delivered an important address marking the anniversary of the birth of the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her). In his speech, he extended congratulations to the Islamic Ummah and to believing women, while issuing a clear warning about a deceptive, satanic soft war targeting Muslim identity and cultural foundations, amid a reality that exposes the depth of moral and political collapse embodied in silence and complicity toward the brutal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza and the steadfast Palestinian people.

The Muslim Woman: Between the Light of Exemplary Guidance and a War of Targeting

The Sayyed Leader emphasized that the anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra’s birth represents a major spiritual station for drawing inspiration from the highest model of Muslim womanhood in spiritual and human perfection. He stressed that she is “the delight of the Messenger of Allah, the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, and the Leader of the Women of Paradise,” as stated in well-known Prophetic traditions transmitted across the various Islamic schools of thought.

He noted that the significance of this occasion is magnified in an era in which the Islamic Ummah—men and women, young and old—faces the most dangerous form of satanic soft war, aimed at faith-based identity and at manufacturing deviant cultures and alternative loyalties designed to bind the Ummah to its enemies among the corrupters and those who have incurred Allah’s wrath—foremost among them the Zionists and the Americans.

He stressed that the Holy Qur’an had already warned the Ummah against falling into this dangerous cultural trap, citing several blessed verses that expose the efforts of the People of the Book to mislead Muslims and strip them of their identity.

Soft War Is More Dangerous Than Hard War: The Subjugation of Regimes as Its Clearest Outcome

The Sayyed Leader explained that the Islamic Ummah has been harmed more by corrupting soft war than by direct military war, as evidenced by the state of loss, humiliation, weakness, and dependency endured by the majority of Muslims. Arrogant powers have succeeded in subduing regimes and subjugating peoples, transforming homelands into military bases and wealth into spoils for Zionists and Americans.

He pointed out that one of the clearest manifestations of this condition is the stance of much of the Ummah toward the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy and its American partner in Gaza, where thousands of women and children are killed, infants are executed in nurseries, and horrific crimes are committed—while Arab regimes remain silent or complicit.

Genocide in Gaza: Peoples of the Far Corners of the Earth Rise Up Instead of Arabs

The Sayyed Leader condemned the brutal Zionist crimes—from killing premature and newborn infants through starvation and bombardment, to the killing of women of all ages, crimes of rape, and violations of human dignity. He noted that these crimes have shaken the conscience of humanity in distant parts of the world, where free peoples have taken to the streets to denounce the massacres and move to support Palestine.

In contrast, he said, the peoples and regimes of most Arab and Islamic countries have remained inactive. Some regimes have gone beyond silence to provide economic, financial, media, and intelligence support to the Israeli enemy, contributing to the paralysis of any effective action in support of Palestinians.

He described this as a dangerous manifestation of moral and human degradation and a collapse of awareness among those regimes and elites.

“Like the Foam of the Sea”: Moral Bankruptcy Enabling Zionist Violations

The Sayyed Leader affirmed that bankruptcy of awareness and values is the real reason why the Ummah of two billion Muslims has lost its impact despite its vast capabilities—emboldening the Zionist enemy to seek the imposition of total violation of blood, honor, land, and sanctities.

He noted that regimes promoting the slogan of “peace” have distorted its meaning, turning it into a cover for surrender and acceptance of subjugation to the Zionists, under the banner of “changing the Middle East,” which the enemy seeks to impose through force and deception.

The Syrian Example: Living Proof of the Futility of Falling into the Embrace of America and Israel

The Sayyed Leader cited the example of the groups controlling Syria that openly declare loyalty to the United States and claim they do not oppose the Zionists. Despite this, they have been subjected to more than a thousand Israeli airstrikes, the occupation of vast areas, kidnappings, and repeated incursions. He said thi