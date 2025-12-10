Bin Habtour and Labozah Call for Strengthening the Home Front and Rallying Around the Revolutionary Leadership

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtour, and Deputy Head of the General People’s Congress, Dr. Qassem Labozah, called on all Yemeni political components and forces to assume their national responsibilities during this sensitive phase, in light of the continued aggression, siege, and enemies’ attempts to launch a new round of escalation against Yemen.

This came during a meeting held in the capital, Sana’a, attended by member of the General Committee of the General People’s Congress, Dr. Abdullah Qiran, to discuss a number of issues related to internal affairs and developments in the national situation amid regional and international changes.

The participants emphasized the necessity for all free Yemeni political forces to take part in bearing the national trust and defending the achievements of the Yemeni people and their sacrifices over eleven years of steadfastness in the face of aggression.

The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening the home front, unifying the national ranks, and rallying around the supreme leadership of the country, represented by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in order to confront challenges and conspiracies targeting Yemen, and to work collectively to liberate every inch of Yemeni territory from occupation and its agents.