Statement by Sayyed Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

on the Anniversary of the Birth of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (1447 AH)

In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

“Indeed, We have granted you Al-Kawthar.

So pray to your Lord and sacrifice.

Indeed, your enemy is the one cut off.”

(Qur’an, Al-Kawthar 108:1–3)

Allah, the Most High, has spoken the truth.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the pure and truthful Lady, the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, Fatimah al-Zahra, daughter of the Messenger of Allah and Seal of the Prophets Muhammad—may Allah’s blessings and peace be upon him and upon his pure family—and on the occasion of the International Day of Muslim Women, I extend my sincerest congratulations and blessings to our Islamic nation, and in particular to our Muslim sisters across the world.

This blessed occasion is a celebration of the delight of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him and his family): the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, the Leader of the Women of Paradise, and the Leader of the Women of the Believers, as stated in well-known prophetic traditions transmitted across the Islamic nation in its various schools of thought. These traditions point to her great perfection in faith, her lofty moral and human stature, and her position as a noble role model and inspiring example for all Muslim women. This is among the most important values that must be firmly established in the consciousness of Muslim women in our time—an era in which our entire Islamic nation, men and women alike, young and old, faces the fiercest and most dangerous satanic “soft war”: a misleading and corrupting war that targets our faith-based identity and seeks to manufacture cultures and loyalties that divert the nation away from the path of Islam and bind it to the misguided and those upon whom Allah’s wrath has fallen—those whom Allah has warned us against, as He says:

“O you who believe, if you obey a group of those who were given the Book, they will turn you back after your belief into disbelievers.”

(Aal ‘Imran 3:100)

And He, Glorified be His Majesty, says:

“O you who believe, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are allies of one another; and whoever among you allies himself with them is indeed one of them. Indeed, Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.”

(Al-Ma’idah 5:51)

He also says:

“They wish to lead you astray from the way.”

(An-Nisa’ 4:44)

And He says:

“And they strive upon the earth spreading corruption, and Allah does not love the corrupters.”

(Al-Ma’idah 5:64)

Our Islamic nation has suffered far more damage from this corrupting and misleading soft war than from overt military war. The state of loss, fragmentation, humiliation, weakness, and blind subservience to enemies that afflicts much of the two-billion-strong Muslim nation is clear evidence of this reality. Through this soft war, enemies have succeeded in subjugating most regimes and large segments of peoples, forcing them to submit to dictates, turning their wealth into spoils, their homelands into military bases, and their human potential into compliant, subservient tools. They have stripped societies of their human, moral, and Islamic essence to a horrifying degree.

One of the most striking manifestations of this condition—past and present—is the position of much of the two-billion-strong Muslim nation toward what the Zionist Jewish enemy, its American partner, and their Western Zionist supporters are committing against the Palestinian people: genocide and the perpetration of the most heinous and horrific crimes. These include the execution and killing of premature infants in neonatal units, the killing of thousands of newborns by bombs, gunfire, starvation, and the denial of milk, even killing some immediately after their mothers gave birth. Thousands of Muslim women of all ages—pregnant women, elderly women, young girls, and adults—have also been killed, alongside the systematic violation of their human dignity and the commission of rape to desecrate their sanctity, among other monstrous crimes that make humanity’s conscience recoil.

The sheer horror of these atrocities has stirred peoples in the farthest reaches of the earth; driven by human conscience, they have taken to the streets in large, continuous demonstrations, expressing deep anger toward the Zionist enemy and its crimes. Active forces across the globe have mobilized in various ways to support the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, in contrast, most Arab and Islamic countries have taken no position and made no meaningful move.

Even worse, some Arab regimes have gone so far as to provide economic, financial, media, and intelligence support to the Israeli enemy, in addition to contributing to the shackling of the nation and preventing any effective action in support of the Palestinian people. This represents one of the clearest and gravest manifestations of the severe dysfunct