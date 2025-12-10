The Leader Charts the Course of the Battle of Awareness:

From the Example of Al-Zahra to the Defeat of the Project of Violation

At a critical moment, as the fog of soft warfare thickens and the wounds of the Ummah deepen—between the genocide in Gaza and the moral collapse of most Arab regimes—the statement delivered by Sayyed Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may Allah preserve him—on the anniversary of the birth of the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), and on the International Day of Muslim Women, came to lay the foundations for a new phase of resistant awareness.

The statement drew clear lines for the battle of identity and exemplary guidance, and boldly exposed the scale of deviation and negligence that has led the Ummah of two billion to helplessness, reducing it to “the foam of a torrent” in the face of the most dangerous American-Zionist project of violation—one that targets the human being, values, and faith simultaneously.

The statement was not a mere congratulatory message; rather, it was a comprehensive map for an intellectual, political, and spiritual confrontation at the heart of an existential struggle—linking Al-Zahra as a model and guide to the necessity of rebuilding the Ummah on the basis of faith-driven awareness, as an essential condition for halting collapse and breaking domination.

Exemplary Faith: The Gateway to the Battle of Awareness and the Compass of Salvation

The Sayyed Leader emphasized that marking this great occasion is not a religious formality, but a central step in re-anchoring the inspiring model of the Muslim woman in an era where the Ummah faces the fiercest campaigns of distortion and moral dissolution driven by the machinery of soft war.

Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her) is not merely a historical figure or an abstract symbol; she is the supreme and highest model of the Muslim woman. Conversely, the loss of exemplary guidance and the absence of faith-based reference points over decades allowed intellectual and social deviations to pass unchecked, draining dignity from the body of the Islamic nation.

The Sayyed Leader views drawing inspiration from the Zahra model as a foundational step for reviving the Islamic spirit, correcting concepts, uncovering accumulated darkness, and achieving human elevation and perfection—countering the decline produced by hostile Western consciousness-engineering.

The Satanic Soft War: The Most Dangerous Tool for Toppling the Ummah

The Sayyed Leader offers a remarkably frank diagnosis of the essence of the soft-power battle: a satanic, corrupting, and misleading war that targets men and women alike—young and old—and represents the greatest danger to the Ummah, one whose consequences surpass even those of conventional warfare visible to the naked eye.

This war is not a series of passing cultural campaigns; it is a comprehensive project aimed at:

Stripping the Ummah of its moral, human, and faith-based substance.

Manufacturing distorted cultures and loyalties that bind the Ummah to the misguided and those who have incurred Allah’s wrath.

Turning peoples into subjugated tools serving the American-Zionist project.

Weakening intellectual immunity to pave the way for total violation.

Through this war, enemies have succeeded in subduing most regimes and large segments of societies, transforming the Ummah’s wealth into spoils, its homelands into military bases, and its human power into pliant instruments.

Gaza: The Mirror Revealing the Depth of Arab-Islamic Collapse

The Sayyed Leader links the soft war directly to the shameful stance of most Islamic regimes toward the genocide in Gaza. The moral bankruptcy and value-erosion engineered by programs of cultural and political deviation produced silence, betrayal, and submission before the enemy—described by the Sayyed Leader as among the ugliest manifestations of decline in ethics, values, and awareness.

The statement recalls the atrocities committed by the Israeli enemy:

The killing of premature infants, newborns, pregnant women, and elderly women.

Systematic starvation and the banning of infant milk.

Rape and violations of human dignity.

Daily massacres in the besieged Gaza Strip.

While peoples in the far corners of the world rose in protest, the absence of response across most Arab and Islamic countries was striking—without even symbolic positions.

More alarming than silence is the involvement of some regimes in:

Economic, financial, and media support for the enemy.

Providing intelligence that facilitates the continuation of genocide.

Pressuring the Ummah to halt any movement in support of Gaza.

Engineered “Peace”: A Slide Toward Total Enslavement

One of the most dangerous messages unveiled by the Sayyed Leader is his exposure of the false peace project promoted by regimes and elites aligned with the United States and the Israeli enemy, marketed as a civiliz