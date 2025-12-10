Intel commission documents two years of genocide in Gaza, calls on Intel community for urgent action

The International Commission to Support Palestinian Rights (ICSPR) held a press conference on Wednesday to present its comprehensive human rights report, “Two Years of Genocide in Gaza,” coinciding with International Human Rights Day and the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Lawyer Rana Hudaib, Director of the Legal and Research Department at ICSPR, affirmed that the report constitutes a complete indictment against the Israeli enemy. She noted that the recent Israeli war resulted in the martyrdom of 70,360 Palestinians, including 20,000 children and 12,500 women, the displacement of approximately 2 million people, the destruction of more than 500,000 housing units, and the dropping of 200,000 tons of explosives.

She explained that the report revealed the destruction of 38 hospitals, 670 schools, and 165 educational institutions, depriving 785,000 students of education. It also documented the destruction of 835 mosques, 3 churches, and 40 cemeteries, with the discovery of 7 new mass graves. Furthermore, more than 10,000 patients died due to the denial of medical treatment, and 94% of hospitals ceased functioning.

Hudaib warned of a worsening food and water crisis, with 90% of the population suffering from food insecurity and 500,000 people facing actual famine. Agriculture has ceased by 80%, and fishing by 95%. Humanitarian aid has been targeted, with 128 relief convoys attacked, resulting in the deaths of 760 aid workers and volunteers.

The conference also addressed the Israeli escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including the killing of 1,119 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, the arrest of 24,083 people, including 1,600 children, and the displacement of more than 32,000 Palestinians, in addition to documenting attacks on prisoners, medical personnel, and journalists.

The Commission called on the international community to take urgent measures, including halting military operations, opening humanitarian crossings, providing international protection for civilians and prisoners, referring the crimes to the International Criminal Court, and supporting the reconstruction of Gaza.

Dr. Ali al-Attar, a member of the Commission’s Board of Directors, emphasized that protecting Palestinians today is the true test of the credibility of international law, warning that delaying action will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe and undermine confidence in the global human rights system.