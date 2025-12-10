Protecting Children Storms & Israeli restrictions cut off vital services for Children

The Protecting Children organization has warned that Israeli restrictions on aid in Gaza are hindering the delivery of essential support threatening the lives of children and the vital services they rely on.

In a post on the X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency Saba on Wednesday the organization stated Gaza is witnessing storms amid Israeli restrictions on aid which has led to the cutting off of vital services for children.

On Tuesday the government media office warned of the impacts of a polar lowpressure system threatening hundreds of thousands of displaced families calling on the international community to urgently intervene to save what can be saved amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Specialized and official sources estimate that the Gaza Strip needs approximately 300000 tents and prefabricated housing units to provide a minimum of shelter following the widespread destruction inflicted by the Israeli enemy on infrastructure during two years of aggression against the Strip