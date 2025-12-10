Al-Mezan Center: “Israel” continues mass killings, HR violations against Palestinians despite ceasefire

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, al-Mezan Center for Human Rights reported on Wednesday that Israeli enemy forces continue committing acts of mass killing in Gaza and systematic violations of fundamental Palestinian rights, despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025.

In a statement posted on its website, the center noted that Israeli forces are still conducting intensive attacks by air, land, and sea, targeting civilian homes and displaced persons’ tents, while expanding control over more than 53% of the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, these attacks have resulted in 357 Palestinians killed and 903 injured since the start of the ceasefire.

The statement also highlighted that Israel continues to impose severe restrictions on freedom of movement, particularly affecting patients in urgent need of travel for medical care outside Gaza, with more than 15,000 cases awaiting urgent treatment amid the near-collapse of the health system and severe shortages of medicine and medical supplies.

Al-Mezan warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis due to the limited daily entry of 171 trucks of essential supplies, compared to the 600 trucks promised by Israel in October. This shortage has deprived hundreds of thousands of families of basic shelter materials, putting the lives of 288,000 families at risk, especially during cold waves and storms that have flooded thousands of tents.

The center also noted that the destruction of industrial and agricultural facilities and sources of livelihood has exacerbated social and economic deterioration, while ongoing starvation policies have led to the deaths of 457 children, women, and elderly persons. Damage to educational institutions has also caused a complete disruption of schooling for the third consecutive year.

Al-Mezan called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the mass killings, pressure Israel to comply with International Court of Justice rulings, implement the ceasefire, and end impunity by holding those responsible for crimes against Palestinian civilians accountable.

The center further urged the international community to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their political rights and implement UN resolutions on the right to self-determination.