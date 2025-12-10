UNRWA: New Displacement Waves in Gaza Due to Changes in “Yellow Line”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that changes in what is known as the “Yellow Line” have caused new waves of displacement within the Gaza Strip, amid a continuous deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

In a post on the “X” platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) today, Wednesday, the agency stated that “UNRWA” continues to expand its services in parts of the Strip. It noted that more than 62,000 students have returned to in-person learning, while its teams provide about 2,600 medical consultations daily through five health facilities in Gaza City and the north of the Strip.

In East Jerusalem, UNRWA reported that the Israeli enemy authorities forcibly raided one of its headquarters, confiscated property, and raised the “Israeli” flag instead of the United Nations flag.