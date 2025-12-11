Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Faces an Information War and Calls for National Resistance

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of Western efforts to reshape Iran’s identity and subject its people to various forms of pressure, affirming that the Iranian nation is currently facing a broad and intensive media and propaganda war, even as the country continues its movement and progress.

Speaking during the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the enemy has failed to subdue Iran through military force or economic and political pressure. He noted that major internal transformations occur gradually and require time.

He explained that the enemy’s current objective is to control minds through psychological and propaganda warfare after its military failures, and to seize strategic resources. He added that pressures may also target cultural and religious foundations in an attempt to alter Iran’s lifestyle and national identity, similar to what has occurred in parts of Latin America.

The Supreme Leader called on the Iranian people to support the President and the government, which carry heavy responsibilities, and to uphold unity and solidarity in the face of hostile powers despite political differences. He emphasized that the Iranian nation definitively defeated the United States and the Israeli enemy during the 12-day war, and that Washington was unable to deceive the people despite its vast military capabilities.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that confronting Western pressures requires a strong national will and collective resistance to safeguard Iran’s independence and national identity.