December 11: A Date Marked by Renewed Scars and Unveiled Brutality of the U.S.-Saudi-UAE Aggression

December 11 has become a bloodstained page in the record of the U.S.-Saudi-UAE aggression on Yemen. On this day—across eight consecutive years—airstrikes rained down, and the tools of killing multiplied: bombing homes and markets, targeting schools, farms, and medical facilities, and even deploying internationally prohibited cluster munitions. It is a day where the smell of gunpowder intersects with the cries of civilians, revealing yet another layer of the comprehensive destruction aimed at Yemen’s land and people without exception.

This report presents a narrative timeline of the most significant crimes committed on this date from 2015 to 2022, exposing the scale of brutality repeated with chilling consistency each year.

Crimes of December 11, 2015: The First Year of Fire

In the first year of the aggression, December 11 exposed the scale of airstrikes launched by the U.S.-Saudi-UAE coalition, particularly against agricultural land in Hajjah Governorate.

Three air raids struck the al-Amrur area in al-Shahel district, turning farms into piles of rubble and soil and causing extensive damage to citizens’ property—an early message that the aggression intended to strike at people’s livelihoods and sources of sustenance.

Crimes of December 11, 2016: Burning Coastlines and Bleeding Borders

The year 2016 saw even wider and more intense destruction. On the western coast, roads and trucks ignited at the al-Sukhna junction in Hodeidah, injuring eight civilians and burning vehicles and cargo trucks. Additional strikes hit the coastal strip, al-Durayhimi, Kamaran Island, and al-Salif, targeting water tanks and civilian facilities with no military value.

In Sa’ada, the devastation was even greater:

Six airstrikes on Shada killed four civilians,

followed by strikes on al-Jadhwa and Aal Maghram in Baqem, including cluster bombs scattered among villages, homes, and farms.

Across the border and deep into the provinces, air raids extended to Harib al-Qaramish and Beihan in Marib, Asilan in Shabwa, Nihm and Sana’a, Haradh and Abs—reflecting a systematic targeting strategy across nearly every governorate.

Crimes of December 11, 2017: A Year of Direct Attacks on Schools and Homes

The year 2017 was among the bloodiest.

In Mokha, eight civilians were killed inside a car struck by a direct airstrike.

In Kitaf, a school complex was hit, leaving six civilians dead, followed by attacks on ambulances during rescue attempts.

In Razih, airstrikes hit two homes, a health unit, and a farm. Additional strikes targeted Bani Sayyagh, Mandaba, al-Buqe’, Takhia, and Sahar.

The same pattern echoed in Shabwa, Taiz, Haradh, Midi, and Najran—no difference between a home, a school, a road, or a farm. The aim was clear: expand the map of death.

Crimes of December 11, 2018: Women and Children in the Crosshairs

In 2018, attacks took an even more targeted approach toward civilians.

In Beit al-Faqih, a woman was killed and another injured by shelling on al-Jah farms.

In al-Tuhayta and al-Durayhimi, agricultural lands and roads were bombed.

In Mawiya, Taiz, a young girl was shot by snipers on the outskirts of the area.

This day demonstrated that the aggression was no longer merely destroying buildings and infrastructure—it was hunting women and children in their daily lives.

Crimes of December 11, 2019: Hodeidah at the Center of the Storm

The year 2019 saw intensified escalation in Hodeidah, where artillery fire spread across streets and residential neighborhoods.

In al-Raqou, Munabbih, a civilian was killed by Saudi border guards. Meanwhile, mercenary artillery pounded Street 50, al-Shaab city, Sana’a Street, al-Jabaliya, Hays, and al-Jah—an unending cycle of day and night shelling.

Crimes of December 11, 2020: Cross-Border Escalation and Return of Warplanes

Saudi shelling continued on border villages, injuring a civilian in al-Raqou. A new airstrike hit al-Sharfa near Najran.

In Marib, air raids struck Medghal, Majzar, and Sirwah. Drone strikes targeted al-Faza and al-Jabaliya in al-Tuhayta, accompanied by hundreds of artillery shells falling across various neighborhoods in Hodeidah.

Crimes of December 11, 2021: A Year of Open Wounds

On this day, civilians were killed in Haradh after an airstrike hit their home in Bani Haddad. In Abs, a child, Nasser Qahtan, was injured and had his limbs amputated after the explosion of a cluster munition—one of the many lethal remnants of the aggression that continue to claim lives even without airstrikes.

The violence spread to Sa’ada, Hodeidah, and Marib, with dozens of raids on al-Wadi district, Sirwah, al-Jubah, Ras Issa, and Hays.

Crimes of December 11, 2022: A Day of Violations Despite the Truce

In 2022, despite the announced truce, mercenaries continued artillery and machine-gun attacks on various areas in Hodeidah.

There was no adherence to any