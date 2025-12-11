Gaza criminal evidence Dept: Recovering, documenting martyrs’ bodies from temporary graves

A source in the Criminal Evidence and Rapid Response Department in the Gaza Strip stated that Civil Defense teams are responsible for recovering the bodies of martyrs from temporary graves. The Criminal Evidence Department then conducts a thorough documentation process of the bodies and their condition.

The source added, in a statement to the Palestinian news agency Safa on Thursday, that the bodies are subsequently transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. There, they are examined, all cases are documented, and DNA samples are taken for use in future examinations and identification.

The source indicated that the aim of these operations is to enable families to identify their loved ones, especially given the thousands of unidentified bodies in the Gaza Strip.

Some of these bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed homes, others are in mass graves, and still others are being held by the enemy in its prisons.