Human Rights Center Warns of Imminent Disaster for Displaced People in Gaza

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) warned on Thursday of the deteriorating humanitarian situation for displaced people in the Gaza Strip, as the Strip is expected to be hit by heavy rains, flash floods, and strong winds that could destroy thousands of dilapidated tents sheltering more than one million displaced people.

In a post on the “X” platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the center pointed to warnings issued by relevant authorities highlighting the significant risks threatening the lives of the displaced.