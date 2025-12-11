Three buildings collapse in Gaza due to heavy rains

Three damaged buildings collapsed in Gaza City on Thursday, affected by heavy rains that have been battering the Gaza Strip since Wednesday. Displaced people are living in dire conditions in unsafe shelters.

Local sources told Sanad News Agency that the collapses occurred in various areas west of the city, in buildings where displaced families had taken refuge after losing their homes. They confirmed that no injuries were reported, but the collapses caused widespread fear among residents.

The Civil Defense in Gaza warned of the escalating dangers posed by dilapidated buildings, especially those previously targeted by Israeli airstrikes and where hundreds of families had sought shelter. They emphasized that the heavy rains have led to soil erosion and deepened cracks in already weak walls and columns.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense reiterated its appeal to families who have returned to homes previously targeted or damaged to evacuate immediately to protect lives.

Civil Defense explained that its teams responded today to three partial collapses in al-Nasr, Tal al-Hawa, and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, caused by the continuous rain and low pressure system for the second day.