Death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza rises

The number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 70,373 martyrs and 171,079 wounded since October 7, 2023, on Thursday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip explained in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that hospitals received four new martyrs and 10 wounded during the past 24 hours.