Ansar Allah Political Office Offers Condolences to Hamas and the Resistance on the Martyrdom of Jihadist Leader Raed Saad

The Political Office of Ansar Allah on Monday extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the leadership of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and all factions of the Palestinian resistance on the martyrdom of the jihadist leader Raed Saeed Saad (Abu Mu‘adh), who was martyred following a treacherous assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy entity.

In a statement, the Political Office said that the martyrdom of Commander Abu Mu‘adh represents a major loss for the Palestinian resistance, praising his distinguished jihadist journey marked by dedication and sacrifice, and his pivotal role in developing the resistance’s manufacturing capabilities—capabilities that had a significant impact in inflicting pain on the Zionist enemy before and after the pivotal Al-Aqsa Flood battle.

The statement strongly condemned the cowardly assassination, describing it as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and affirmed that the blood of martyred leaders will only strengthen the resolve and steadfastness of the fighters in Gaza to continue the path of jihad and resistance until the entity is defeated.

It added that the martyred leader Raed Saad was a model of a devoted commander and a symbol of sincere giving and firm faith, leaving a profound mark on the course of Palestinian jihadist work—making his loss one felt by all free people who believe in the justice of the Palestinian cause.

The Ansar Allah Political Office renewed its pledge of loyalty and fidelity to the martyred leaders on the path to Jerusalem, affirming that Yemen will remain steadfast alongside Palestine and its resistance until the complete liberation of the occupied land and the purification of the holy sites from the defilement of usurping Jews and Zionists.