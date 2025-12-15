December 15: A Bloody Day in the Record of the American–Saudi–Emirati Aggression

Over the years of the American–Saudi–Emirati aggression against Yemen, December 15 has become a date heavy with blood and destruction—a day on which crimes are repeated and the true nature of a war that indiscriminately targeted civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the national economy is laid bare. On this day, dozens of martyrs and wounded fell, and markets, homes, and service facilities were destroyed, reflecting a systematic aggressive approach devoid of any humanitarian or legal considerations.

This report documents the most notable crimes committed by the aggression on this date from 2015 to 2022, presenting a chronological account that reveals the scale of violations and their wide geographic spread.

December 15, 2015: Targeting Villages, Markets, and Service Facilities

In 2015, coalition warplanes committed a horrific massacre in Bani Al-Haddad village in the city of Haradh, Hajjah Governorate, resulting in the martyrdom of ten civilians and the injury of twenty others, most of them civilians.

In Dhamar, five civilians were killed and four injured in three airstrikes that targeted the Oil Company branch building—a direct attack on a vital service facility. Two civilians were also killed when a civilian vehicle was struck in Aqabat Bayhan, Shabwah Governorate.

Crimes extended to Al-Hodeidah, where two civilians were killed in two airstrikes targeting the Hays Sports and Social Club, damaging nearby buildings. In Saada, five African migrants, including a woman, were killed in airstrikes on the main road in the Al-Buq‘a area of Kataf District.

Airstrikes also reached Sana’a, targeting the quarry in Al-Mahjar area of Hamdan District, causing severe damage to homes. Additionally, five airstrikes hit Kofal and Al-Mashjah in Sirwah District, Ma’rib Governorate.

December 15, 2016: Market Crimes and Shelling of Residential Areas

In 2016, a heinous crime occurred at Al-Hurriya Market in Shar‘ab Al-Rawnah District, Taiz Governorate, where five civilians were killed and twelve injured after coalition mercenaries detonated hand grenades in the market.

Airstrikes also targeted Mocha and Taiz city, alongside artillery shelling of civilian homes in Bir Basha. In Al-Jawf, a civilian was injured in an airstrike on Al-Masloub, while homes were damaged by strikes on Bart Al-Anan and Al-Matoon.

In Saada, the districts of Shada, Al-Buq‘a, Majz, Baqim, and Munabbih were subjected to intense Saudi rocket and artillery fire. Other airstrikes hit Nihm in Sana’a, and areas in Ma’rib, Hajjah, Al-Dhalea, and Al-Hodeidah, including water tanks on Kamaran Island and Ras Issa.

December 15, 2017: Market Massacres and Attacks on Places of Worship

The year 2017 was among the bloodiest on this date. Twenty-three civilians were killed and four injured in two airstrikes targeting Al Al-Sheikh Market and a civilian vehicle in Munabbih District, Saada Governorate.

Two women were killed in an airstrike on Walbah area in Al-Dhahir District, and a mosque was completely destroyed in Ghamr District—an egregious violation of the sanctity of places of worship.

In Taiz, eight civilians were killed and fifteen injured when Al-Najiba Market in Mawza‘ District was targeted. Airstrikes also hit Ma’rib, Hajjah, and Shabwah, alongside artillery shelling of homes and farms.

December 15, 2018: Cluster Munitions and Targeting Residential Areas

In 2018, a young girl was killed in airstrikes on Wadi Kalabah in Raymah Governorate, and livestock belonging to civilians were killed. A civilian was also killed by the explosion of a cluster munition remnant in Al-Tuhayta, Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

Al-Hodeidah witnessed intense artillery shelling targeting Al-Fazah, Al-Sha‘b City, 7 July Neighborhood, and Kilometer 16. Border areas in Saada were also targeted by Saudi air, rocket, and artillery strikes, in addition to airstrikes on Al-Mahwit.

December 15, 2019: Mercenary Escalation and Ceasefire Violations

In 2019, coalition mercenaries continued attacks on Al-Hodeidah, establishing new combat fortifications north of 50th Street and shelling Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhayta, Hays, Bayt Al-Faqih, and Al-Durayhimi with artillery and heavy machine guns, causing widespread damage to homes and farms.

December 15, 2020: Airstrikes and Continuous Shelling

In 2020, intense airstrikes targeted Madghal, Rahbah, and Mahliyah districts in Ma’rib, alongside airstrikes on Majazah in Asir. In Al-Hodeidah, reconnaissance aircraft conducted strikes on Bayt Al-Faqih, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling exceeding 154 shells on various civilian areas.

December 15, 2021: Targeting Children and Service Infrastructure

That year, two civilians, including a child, were killed and three injured in an airstrike on Al-Barh in Maqbanah, Taiz Governorate. Two children were killed and three others—including a woman—injured when a home