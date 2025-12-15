From Saada to Sana’a: Yemeni Tribes Declare General Mobilization and Affirm Readiness to Confront Aggression and Treason

In an escalating national and tribal scene reflecting a high level of awareness and comprehensive preparedness, several Yemeni governorates and districts witnessed tribal meetings and armed gatherings affirming a state of general mobilization, the continuation of mass mobilization efforts, and readiness to engage in any forthcoming round of conflict with the American–Zionist enemy and its instruments. Participants renewed their absolute mandate to the revolutionary leadership, reaffirming their steadfast commitment to confrontation and to supporting the causes of the nation—foremost among them, Palestine.

These synchronized tribal movements embodied unity of popular stance, cohesion of the internal front, and the tribes’ readiness to shoulder their historic responsibility in defending the homeland, confronting the plots of aggression and soft warfare, and thwarting the schemes of agents and traitors.

Saada: Wadi‘ah Tribes Declare Mobilization and Mandate the Leadership

In Saada Governorate, the Wadi‘ah tribes in Dammaj, Al-Safra District, organized a large armed tribal gathering during which they declared general mobilization and a high level of readiness to confront any escalation or future round of conflict. They emphasized the continuation of mobilization, training, and the elevation of combat readiness.

Sheikhs, notables, and community leaders reaffirmed their religious and national steadfastness in defending sacred sites and supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and the resistance in Lebanon. They renewed their disavowal of traitors and agents aligned with the American and Zionist enemy and its tools.

The statement issued by the gathering stressed granting the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, full authority to take appropriate options to deter aggression and lift the blockade. It condemned violations committed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their mercenaries in the occupied governorates, affirming that the Yemeni people will not accept the continuation of such practices.

Al-Mahwit: Shibam Kawkaban Renews Its Pledge and Carries the Banner of Jihad

In Al-Mahwit Governorate, tribes of Shibam Kawkaban District announced full readiness and high preparedness to confront conspiracies targeting national security and sovereignty, during a large tribal mobilization attended by official and local leaders.

Participants affirmed adherence to the strategic option of confronting the forces of aggression and rejected any foreign tutelage or interference. They stressed that the tribes will remain the first line of defense of the homeland, carrying the banner of jihad and dignity as their forefathers once did.

The statement issued by the mobilization reaffirmed steadfast support for the causes of the nation, foremost the Palestinian cause, asserting that the inevitable fate of tyrants and oppressors—led by the American, British, and Israeli powers—is demise, no matter how long it takes.

Sana’a: Armed Gatherings, Combat Drills, and Elevated Readiness

In Sana’a Governorate, several districts witnessed armed tribal gatherings and combat drills confirming practical readiness for the next round of confrontation.

In Al-Tiyal District, the General Mobilization organized an armed gathering declaring full readiness and disavowal of traitors, agents, and anyone who cooperates with or provides intelligence to the enemy. Participants called for continued enrollment in “Al-Aqsa Flood” courses and ongoing military training.

In Al-Haymah Al-Dakhiliyah District, an armed gathering was followed by a combat exercise for graduates of General Mobilization courses, showcasing combat skills using light and medium weapons—a clear message of field readiness and combat preparedness.

Al-Haymah Al-Kharijiyah District also witnessed an armed tribal meeting and two large gatherings in which tribes declared general mobilization and support for the Leader of the Revolution, while emphasizing confronting soft warfare, continuing mobilization, and pursuing the economic boycott of the enemy.

Al-Husun and Khawlan: Steadfastness and Continued Mobilization

In Al-Husun District, tribes of the Al-Ghari sub-district affirmed the continuation of mobilization and alignment with the homeland, renewing their absolute mandate to the revolutionary leadership and warning of the dangers of deceptive soft warfare.

Khawlan District likewise witnessed an armed tribal gathering affirming readiness to confront aggression in any future round, steadfast support for the Palestinian resistance, and a call to continue general mobilization in loyalty to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

One Message: Yemen’s Tribes on the Frontline

These armed tribal meetings and gatherings reflect a unified national scene and deliver a clear message to the American–Zionist enemy and its tools: Yemen—its people, tribes, and leadership—stands at the highest levels of readiness. The choice of confrontation, defense of sovereignty, and support for the oppressed is a firm and irreversible course.

They further affirm that Yemen’s tribes will remain the nation’s safety valve and a pillar of support for the revolutionary leadership and the armed forces until complete victory is achieved and projects of hegemony and occupation are removed from the region.