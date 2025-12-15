Gaza: Death Toll from Zionist Aggression Rises to More Than 70,000

The death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 70,665 martyrs and 171,145 injured since the onset of the assault on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The ministry noted that thousands of victims remain trapped under the rubble, while ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported that the Israeli occupation army continues to destroy what remains of residential homes, preventing thousands of families from returning to their houses. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands are facing extremely dire humanitarian conditions during the winter season due to inadequate tents and contaminated water.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) stated that it is providing emergency interventions to supply clean water, sanitation, and shelter services for displaced persons. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed that humanitarian needs in the Strip are immense, amid severe damage to infrastructure and the absence of an effective healthcare system.

Human rights reports also indicated that hundreds of detained women in occupation prisons are enduring harsh detention conditions, including medical neglect, overcrowding, and deprivation of basic human rights.

The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstructing the Gaza Strip at approximately $70 billion, as residents continue to suffer after more than two years of ongoing aggression.