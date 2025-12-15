Ministry of Foreign Affairs Warns the Zionist Entity Against Continued Violations of the Ceasefire in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has warned the Zionist entity against its continued violations of the ceasefire in Gaza, most recently the targeting of Raed Saeed Saad, a leader in the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that acts of genocide in Gaza have not ceased and continue to be committed on a daily basis, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians, including children and women.

The Ministry noted that the Zionist entity has failed to comply with its obligations to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and to end its aggression and blockade against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It further warned of the ongoing Zionist escalation in the West Bank, including killings, home demolitions, and the destruction of property, as well as the continued expansion of settlement plans at an unprecedented pace.

The Ministry called on the international community to compel the Zionist entity to implement the ceasefire agreement, complete the first phase, allow the unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance, proceed with the second phase, and halt escalation and settlement activity in the West Bank.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the firm position of the Republic of Yemen—its leadership, government, and people—in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.