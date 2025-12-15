“Hamas”: Appeals to Bring Suitable Shelter Materials into Gaza Have Not Been Heeded

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Hazem Qassem, confirmed that all previous warnings and appeals to bring appropriate shelter materials into the Gaza Strip and to begin reconstruction have not been heeded by the international community, which has remained unable to break the Israeli blockade on the Strip .

In press statements on Monday, Qassem said that the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip is worsening with the arrival of every new weather depression, which also leads to the flooding of the displaced, as their tents essentially provide them with no protection in different weather conditions .

He called on the mediators and guarantor states of the ceasefire agreement, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take urgent action to save the people of Gaza from an imminent disaster .

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10 of last year, following a two-year-long Zionist genocidal war. However, the Israeli enemy army practices daily violations of the agreement and still prevents the entry of the majority of humanitarian aid into the Strip.