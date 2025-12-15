UNRWA: Working on Urgent Interventions to Mitigate Repercussions of Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Monday that it continues to provide support to displaced and affected families by implementing urgent interventions to mitigate the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, more than two years after the Israeli offensive in the Strip.

UNRWA reported in a post on its X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that its teams are working to clean and maintain rainwater drainage networks, in addition to providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services in shelters and displacement sites, this contributes to reducing the health risks threatening the population, who are already suffering from extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.