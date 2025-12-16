Al-Sharqi: What Is Happening in the South Is Part of American-Zionist Conspiracies and Requires Awareness, Jihad, and Steadfastness

Dr. Fadel Al-Sharqi, a member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, revealed in his first comment—citing a high-level political source in Sana’a—details regarding the events unfolding in the south and the intense conflict among mercenary factions.

In a series of posts on his official Telegram channel, Dr. Al-Sharqi affirmed that the chaos undermining security and stability in southern Yemen, as well as the country’s unity and the safety of its people, is part of ongoing schemes, plots, and conspiracies targeting Islam and Muslims, carried out in service and obedience to the United States and Israel. He added that this situation is also the result of the loss and absence of piety.

He pointed out that it is evident that the more the enemy persists in its aggression, harm, and danger to people and lands—once its reality becomes exposed and its threat is laid bare for all to see—the more truths are revealed and clarified. At the same time, local hypocrites sink deeper into misguidance, loss, blindness, foolishness, loyalty to enemies, and betrayal of their country and fellow citizens, becoming ever more entangled in collaboration, treason, and conspiracy.

Al-Sharqi added that despite the abundance of facts, evidence, and clear signs—more than sufficient to guide them back to the right path if even a trace of goodness, honesty, reason, or righteousness remained in them—this reality provokes profound astonishment and questioning. He described this as a powerful and striking embodiment of the words of Almighty God:

“Have they not traveled through the land so that they may have hearts with which to understand or ears with which to hear? For indeed it is not the eyes that grow blind, but the hearts within the chests.” (Qur’an, Al-Hajj: 46)

He further stressed the necessity of increasing awareness, understanding, and insight; strengthening trust and steadfastness; and pursuing seriousness in preparation and readiness. He emphasized the importance of awareness programs, mobilization and training courses, Al-Aqsa Flood, general mobilization and alertness, and participation in activities, events, and armed tribal and popular gatherings. He described this as a great form of jihad with significant and blessed impact, noting that jihad in the cause of God represents the pinnacle of piety and the highest levels of certainty.

Dr. Al-Sharqi concluded by stating that the gravity of the rapidly unfolding events in the region is evident to all, along with the conspiracies being woven, the plots and seditions being engineered, and the overt movement of the enemies of Islam—Jews, Christians, and hypocrites—against Islam and Muslims. He highlighted the determined efforts to integrate the Israeli occupation entity into the region and impose normalization upon its peoples, stressing that this reality demands true and sincere piety toward Almighty God.