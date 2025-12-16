Gaza Under Genocide and Siege: Shocking Figures and a Worsening Catastrophe

In a scene reflecting one of the worst humanitarian disasters in history, the Gaza Strip continues to pay the price of Zionist genocide. Its effects have gone far beyond bombardment and killing to include siege, cold, and deprivation—turning tents into temporary graves and making children the first victims of the harsh winter, amid international silence and blatant humanitarian failure.

Escalating Genocide and Non-Final Figures

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Zionist aggression has risen to 70,665 Palestinian martyrs and 171,151 injured since October 7, 2023. These figures remain non-final due to thousands of victims still trapped under rubble and in streets. The ministry reported that hospitals received two martyrs recovered from beneath the debris over the past 24 hours, in addition to six new injuries. It confirmed that ambulance and civil defense teams remain unable to reach a large number of victims because of massive destruction and a severe lack of resources.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 11, 393 Palestinians have been killed by enemy army fire, along with more than 1,070 injuries, clearly indicating continued Zionist violations of the agreement.

A Harsh Winter

Alongside the military assault, Gaza’s population faces a worsening humanitarian catastrophe due to severe weather systems and bitter cold. The Ministry of Health announced the death of a two-week-old infant as a result of acute hypothermia. The ministry stated that the child, Mohammed Khalil Abu Al-Khair, had been transferred to intensive care two days earlier but succumbed to the extreme cold amid the absence of heating and safe shelter. Tens of thousands of displaced people are living in dilapidated tents that provide minimal protection and flood with every weather depression, while the occupying entity continues to block the entry of fuel, aid, and shelter materials.

Tents Collapse, Siege Strangles Life

Gaza’s Government Media Office warned of the collapse of tens of thousands of tents due to the latest weather depression, stressing that the enemy is preventing the entry of more than 300,000 tents and mobile housing units, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis to unprecedented levels. It explained that the ban on shelter materials and essential aid, combined with the ongoing siege, directly threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians—especially children and the elderly.

Newborns at Risk

The United Nations, for its part, warned of the risk of severe hypothermia among newborns due to the cold wave and continued Zionist restrictions on aid entry. It confirmed that humanitarian response capacities have been drastically reduced because supplies are blocked, threatening the collapse of health and living conditions during the winter season.

Prisoners Under Targeting

In a related context, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club stated that claims regarding an assault on imprisoned leader Marwan Barghouti fall within a systematic psychological warfare campaign aimed at terrorizing prisoners and their families. They confirmed that since the start of the genocide war, Barghouti has been subjected to seven brutal assaults inside prisons, resulting in broken ribs, amid policies of starvation and solitary confinement targeting leaders of the prisoners’ movement.

Blatant Violations

Hamas, in turn, affirmed that the Zionist enemy has committed more than 813 violations of the ceasefire agreement since its signing—an average of 25 violations per day—resulting in the killing of nearly 400 Palestinians, most of them civilians. It stated that the violations included killings, shelling, incursions, blocking aid, and closing the Rafah crossing, warning that the continuation of these breaches threatens the complete collapse of the agreement.

Ongoing Genocide by Multiple Means

What is happening in Gaza is no longer merely a military assault, but a comprehensive war of extermination employing every possible tool. As tents collapse over the heads of the displaced and children die from cold, the reality of international impotence is laid bare, along with the silence of institutions that have failed to protect civilians or enforce even the most basic humanitarian laws. The Gaza Strip remains a living witness to an ongoing crime, whose chapters continue to be written in blood and suffering—awaiting genuine action to halt this unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.