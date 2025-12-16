Hamas Warns Against Zionist Enemy Plans

Mahmoud Mardawi, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), affirmed that the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Zionist enemy municipality in Jerusalem and the Zionist Ministry of War to transfer military and security units to a massive urban complex at the western entrance to Al-Quds represents a dangerous escalation in the policy of militarizing the occupied city.

In a press statement issued Tuesday and received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Mardawi explained that this agreement includes the transfer of military colleges, research and development directorates for weapons and technological infrastructure, the establishment of a military museum, and the expansion of recruitment offices, in addition to housing projects for soldiers and officers, this is a dangerous indication of the transformation of Al-Quds into an advanced military and security center.