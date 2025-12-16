Revolution Leader calls for major demonstrations next friday against American-Zionist positions offensive to Holy Qur’an

The Revolution Leader , Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, called on the sons of the Yemeni people to hold major demonstrations next Friday as part of a stance expressing faith-based identity against American and Zionist positions offensive to the Holy Qur’an.

In a statement regarding an insult to the Holy Qur’an by an American candidate, the Sayyed Leader said:

“I call upon our dear people to declare their stance toward these insults through broad-based action, starting with universities and schools, as well as diverse activities led by Islamic religious scholars, and culminating in major demonstrations next Friday, within a stance that expresses the faith-based identity of our dear people—Yemen, the land of faith, wisdom, jihad—against the American and Zionist positions offensive to the Holy Qur’an.”

He noted that the Yemeni people’s broad movement in response to repeated insults to the Holy Qur’an affirms Yemen’s steadfastness in its faith-based, jihadi orientation in confronting American-Israeli tyranny targeting the Islamic nation, and also affirms the faith-based stance in support of the Palestinian people and the people’s readiness to confront any conspiracies targeting them by disbelievers and hypocrites.

The Revolution Leader emphasized the necessity of continuing all activities within the framework of general mobilization and sustained efforts to prepare extensively for the next round of confrontation with the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

He pointed out that a criminal American candidate for elections committed the crime of insulting the Holy Qur’an and turned this heinous crime into electoral propaganda, explaining that this grave offense against the most sacred religious sanctities on earth comes within the context of the ongoing Jewish-Zionist war, for which America, Britain, the Zionist enemy, and their loyalists in the West and East—agents of Satan—have mobilized, seeking to mislead, corrupt, and enslave human societies, violate sanctities, and commit the most heinous crimes as a means to tighten control , achieve their goals of plunder, looting, and occupation.

The Sayyed Leader considered the ongoing insults and the soft and hard war waged by Zionism in all its forms and satanic arms—American, British, and Israeli—to be an explicit hostility toward Islam and Muslims, aimed at undermining the status of the Holy Qur’an in the hearts of Muslims and distancing them from it, and an expression of intense Jewish-Zionist hatred and hostility toward Islam and Muslims.

He called on all Muslims—“governments and peoples, masses and elites”—to shoulder their religious and humanitarian responsibility in confronting the tyranny of dark, arrogant, unjust, corrupting, misleading Zionist forces, which are a blatant enemy seeking with extreme criminality and brutality to impose a paradigm of violating blood, honor, land, sanctities, and sacred values upon our Islamic nation, exploiting the weakness of the weak and the allegiance of hypocrites who assist it against the Ummah in many ways.

Below is the text of the statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

“Indeed, those who disbelieve in the Reminder when it comes to them—and indeed, it is a mighty Book. Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it; [it is] a revelation from One Wise and Praiseworthy.” (Fussilat: 41–42)

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.

The media have published a new American insult against the Holy Qur’an, the Glorious Book of Allah, His blessed light, and the legacy of the prophets and divine scriptures preserved for all worlds.

The crime of insult was committed by a criminal American candidate for elections, who turned his heinous crime into electoral propaganda. This grave offense against the most sacred religious sanctities on earth comes within the context of the ongoing Jewish-Zionist war, mobilized by America, Britain, the Zionist enemy, and their loyalists in the West and East—agents of Satan—seeking to mislead, corrupt, and enslave human societies, violate sanctities, and commit the most heinous crimes as a means to tighten control and achieve their goals of plunder, looting, and occupation:

“Indeed, those who disbelieve among the People of the Book and the polytheists will be in the fire of Hell, abiding therein; those are the worst of creatures.” (Al-Bayyinah: 6)

The hatred of Zionist Jews and their followers exposes their darkness, while fortifying those guided by it and following it from their misguidance and corruption. It is the guarantor of saving human society from their tyranny and enslavement, and the impregnable fortress for those seeking salvation from the great