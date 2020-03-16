Yemen: Suspending studies in public and private universities, Avoid -Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Sana‘a government announced the suspension of studies in its educational institutions for a period of one month, starting today.

The Minister of Higher Education in the government of Sana‘a Hazeb said”stated that the suspension of the study was taken in implementation of the decisions of the Higher Ministerial Committee for Epidemic Control. In coordination with the inter-ministerial information centers, they are considered precautionary measures in the fact that the virus, according to what the World Health Organization has stated, may become a pandemic if it is not encountered.

The Ministry of Health in the Sanaa government has confirmed, in several statements, that “Yemen is free from any infection with the Coronavirus,” which are identical to those confirmed by the World Health Organization, according to its latest statement.

S.SABR