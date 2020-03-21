YEMEN IS FREE FROM CORONVIRUS TILL NOW

The Minister of Health in the Government of Sana’a, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil, invited the students of medical colleges and healthy institutes to prepared for the important and expected announcement of the Ministry of Health in Sana’a.in next hours

Al-Mutawakel said” on his Facebook page that no case has been detected so far.

Al-Mutawakkil called for “concerted efforts to confront the Coronavirus.”

– The Minister of Health of the Sana’a government called on the World Health Organization to proof or deny what was attributed to it regarding the expectation of a “Corona epidemic in Yemen”

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health called on the government of Aden, all doctors, technicians, preventive quarantine experts, and students of medical colleges and health institutes to volunteer and support their efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

In the absence of precautionary measures to reduce the risks that may result from not closing the crossings or flights coming from the affected areas.