FM Discusses With Grande Economic and Humanitarian Escalation of the Aggression States

YemenExtra

Meeting discussed the ongoing escalation waged by aggression countries and their tools in the economic and humanitarian fields through the continued and blockade the entrance of ships loaded with oil and gas derivatives, which caused an acute crisis to get oil derivatives and domestic gas, threatening to multiply the repercussions of the humanitarian disaster caused by the Aggression countries.

At the meeting, Minister Sharaf condemned the escalation of the attacks of the aggression states against civilians, particularly children and women, the most recent was the targeting of Al-Masafa village in Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf governorate, and the continuous violation of international and international humanitarian law.

Foreign Minister confirmed to the cooperation the everyone’s

efforts to get benefits of UN aid and food supplies, noting on the keenness of the National Salvation Government to facilitate the UN Offices, Agencies and international nongovernmental organizations working in Yemen to alleviate Yemeni’s people’s suffering due to the aggression.