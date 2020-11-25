PM: tragic situations in occupied provinces calls for a popular uprising

YemenExtra

Prime Minister said on Tuesday the tragic conditions in Aden province and the rest of the occupied provinces require a popular uprising against the occupier and its criminal puppet militias.

Abdulaziz bin Hatboro’s statement came during his meeting with Aden governor Tariq Salam, Where they discussed the latest developments in Aden and the conflicts among the mercenaries of the US, Saudi, and Emirati aggression and disastrous effects citizens in Aden and other occupied areas face.

Bin Habtoor received from the governor Aden the vision to assess the current situation in the occupied southern provinces and the national action mechanism for liberation and independence.

He called for better communication with free national anti-occupation leaders in Aden and coordination with them on effective mechanisms to face the occupying forces.