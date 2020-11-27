Arab Coalition Launches Series Of Airstrikes On Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on several areas in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday, security official said.

According to the official, the aggression aircraft conducted three airstrikes on the military college and two airstrikes on Attan and al-Hafa area in the capital Sanaa.

The official added that the Saudi air forces carried out four raids on military camp of Samaa in Arhab district, thee raids on Ayban mountain in Bani Matar district and three others on Raymat Humaid, while two airstrikes hit Jarban area in Sanhan district, in the outskirts of capital Sanaa and other area .