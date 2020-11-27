Nov.26 : An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room responsible for monitoring the violations of the aggressive Saudi-UAE coalition recorded a number of 378 violations committed by the Saudi aggression.

Those breaches include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi, the launching of 3 raids by UAV Saudi warplanes on Al-Faza, the hovering of a number of warplanes and spy drones over various districts, committing 33 violations by artillery shelling and 318 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression launched 10 raids on the Serwah district and a raid on the Medghal district.

In Sana’a Governorate, the aggression’s air raids launched two raids on the Nihm district.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by the Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted many villages in the Razih district, near the border.

In addition, the Saudi bombardment also targeted the homes and properties of citizens in the Ghafra area within the Al-Dhahir region, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.