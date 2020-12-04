Nov. 3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 210 violations committed by the Saudi aggression in the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the aggressors launched a raid on the Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Saada, a raid was launched on Fer area in the Kataf district.

In Marib, US-Saudi fighter jets conducted 6 raids on Majzar district and 7 raids on the districts of Serwah, Mahliya, and Medghal.

In addition, a Saudi airstrike targeted Mjaza in Asir Saudi province.