March 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded a total of 78 violations that were carried out by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

These breaches were: the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of four spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Faza, and four violations by artillery bombing with 13 shells and 56 other violations using diverse weapons.

In the capital, Sanaa, the Saudi-led jets launched two raids on Al-Nahda neighborhood.

In Sanaa, the governorate, the US-Saudi aggressors launched 3 raids on the Abu Nashtan Scientific Center in the Arhab district, and a raid on the Beit Naam area in the Hamadan district.

In addition, the Saudi warplanes targeted, with an airstrike, a communication network station in the Al-Mahjar area within the same aforementioned area.

In Saada, 5 Saudi raids targeted the Al-Zahir and Ketaf districts, and a raid hit the Fer area in the Ketaf district; in addition, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted several villages in Razih district, near the border.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi fighter jets carried out 17 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf province, the aggressors launched a raid on the Al-Marazeeq area located in the Khub Al-Sha’af area.