Abdulsalam denounces US “peace plan” as a conspiracy against Yemen

The head of the Yemeni national delegation, Mohamed Abdulsalam, has commented on the US envoy of Yemen’s ceasefire plan, describing it as “a conspiracy to put Yemen at a more dangerous stage than it is, and representing the Saudi vision.”

Mohammed AbdulSalam told Al-Masirah TV on Friday that the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire had “nothing in it.”

“The US proposal does not include ceasing fire or breaking the siege, and it would lead to a resumption of a blockade,” the spokesman added.

He stressed that one of the conditions put forward in the initiative is to identify the destinations of Sana’a airport and issue licenses through the Saudi-led coalition.

“If they are serious about stopping the aggression and the blockade, they will declare a serious cessation of the war and the blockade. Only then we would welcome this step,” he said.

“The US envoy came to present a plan that is even less than what the UN envoy does. This is unacceptable.”

Abdulsalam also stressed that what the enemies have not gotten with war and destruction will also not be obtained through dialogue, pointing out that the aggression and the blockade have not stopped for a day in the past six years.

“By presenting Saudi conditions as a proposal to stop the war, the Americans have once again proven that they are behind the aggression and the blockade, explicitly,” he explained.

“They want us to respond through dialogue to what they have not achieved with war and siege, and this fact must be realized by all.”

On humanitarian aid, Abdulsalam described what the US envoy said about the arrival of humanitarian aid in Yemen.

He explained that oil ships are bought by Yemeni traders with their own money and obtained a UN permit, and still the aggression arbitrarily prevents them from reaching Yemen.

“We accepted all the conditions proposed by the other parties to ensure humanitarian access, and when they found no excuse to continue the blockade, they said it did not reach those who deserved it,” he noted.

“We are the ones who are asking for revenue consolidation in Yemen and the disbursement of salaries, and they are the ones who reject this. And yet they want to put the revenues at the disposal of a private account that they control,” Mohammed Abdulsalam concluded.