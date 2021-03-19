March 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room 248 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries.

The violations include the launching of 6 raids, using drones, on Al-Durayhimi, and the hovering of 9 warplanes on Kilo-16, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita. In addition, 45 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, and 192 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led air force launched 10 airstrikes on the Serwah district, and two raids on the Medghal district.

In Hajjah, it carried out 3 raids on the districts of Abs, Hiran and Medi.