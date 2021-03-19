Yemen welcomes all calls for peace

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi has affirmed the Government and the national parties’ welcome to the voices calling for peace in Yemen.

He made the statement at a press conference held on Wednesday in the capital Sana’a on the international and UN approach to bring peace to Yemen.

Al-Ezzi reiterated Yemen’s rejection of a partial peace, but a full and comprehensive peace spread throughout Yemen, adding: “We were supposed to see this international orientation in dealing with issues related to peace in Yemen.”

He expressed regret over the traditional and usual method of the United Nations and the international community that produced all failed negotiation experiences during the last period.

He touched on the current developments in Marib province as it is the biggest event in the speeches of the international community and the United Nations, saying they “talk about Marib front as if it is the only front in Yemen.”

“Marib front is old and it went back to the beginning of the aggression on Yemen, and it posed a threat to the security of the Yemeni citizen,” he said, referring to the presence of al-Qaeda and ISIS in the province which constitutes “a source of danger and concern to Yemenis.”

Many military attacks were launched from Marib that reached the outskirts of the capital Sana’a and Bayda province and threatened Nehm district and Jawf province as well, he said.

“We do not question the intentions of the UN and the international community in declaring peace, but such intentions have to be reflected in a correct manner.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that defending the country by all available means will not stop, describing that as “a normal and legitimate right” against the aggression has violated all values, laws, and morals.

He said the UN and the international community are dealing with the aggression on Yemen as a civil war and that’s why they have failed to find a solution.

“It is a war between two countries – Yemen on one hand and Saudi Arabia and its allies on the other hand.”

He confirmed that the government has not received a true vision of peace until this moment.

Regarding Hodeida port and the detained ships, Al-Ezzi wondered why the UN envoy for Yemen postponed talks about this issue to future negotiations, stressing “it was settled in the Sweden agreement.”

He said the UN envoy leaves the humanitarian issues in the opponent’s hand to be used as “a tool for political blackmail,” calling for the release of oil ships and the re-opening of Sana’a airport for humanitarian causes.

Saba