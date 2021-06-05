Al-Houthi holds Security Council fully responsible for humanitarian disaster in Yemen
YemenExtra
Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed al-Houthi criticized the UN Security Council’s position and blamed it for the humanitarian disaster in Yemen.
Mohammed al-Houthi said in a tweet ” the Security Council bears full responsibility for what has become of Yemen after its decision to place Yemen under Article VII.”
He stressed that this decision was based on misleading intelligence reports from countries involved in the coalition of military aggression against Yemen.